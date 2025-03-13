Greenland residents just issued a big statement about their feelings on Donald Trump

Greenland residents just put down a huge statement about their views on Donald Trump - and it's very damning.

The US president sparked controversy in Greenland – an autonomous territory in the Kingdom of Denmark – after he said he wanted to purchase the territory.

But, despite claiming that Greenland’s people are “MAGA” supporters , they turned out in force to vote against the idea of Trump and the US seizing control in an election dominated by the topic.

During a debate ahead of the country’s parliamentary election, leaders of all six parties were asked whether they trust Trump.

Five out of six said no. But Karl Ingemann, leader of the Qulleq party, was the solitary leader who answered yes.

The results were rather telling, as the Qulleq party failed to win a seat and secured just 1.1 per cent of the vote.

The Demokraatit party, who explicitly told Trump that Greeland is “not for sale” won with 29.9 per cent of the vote, in a result that has been seen as a rejection of foreign interference.

The party’s leader, Jens Frederik Nielsen, has been a vocal critic of Trump and his suggestion that the US could buy the island. Nielsen called Trump’s rhetoric “a threat to our political independence” and said “we must defend ourselves.”

“We don’t want to be Americans. No, we don’t want to be Danes. We want to be Greenlanders. And we want our own independence in the future. And we want to build our own country by ourselves, not with his hope,” Nielsen told Sky News .

Trump has refused to rule out the use of force to take Greenland.

“One way or the other we’re gonna get it,” Trump told US Congress earlier this month. He claimed that Greenland residents could be “a part of the greatest nation anywhere in the world”.

