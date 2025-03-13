Donald Trump's claim about egg prices might be his most barefaced lie yet

The US egg-gate continues, with president Donald Trump now making bold claims that the prices of eggs are down by 30 per cent since he entered office.

Rounding off a press conference with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin on Wednesday (12 March), Trump suggested: "I don't know if you saw. Little things such as the cost of eggs – little to you, but big to the people out there. Down almost 30 per cent, in the last, eh, few days."

Trump's claim was contradicted as a "blatant lie" by fact-checking X/Twitter account, FactPost. They wrote: "The cost of eggs is up 28% since Trump took office".

The post has been viewed over a million times and inevitably garnered responses in the thousands.

"Trump's claim about egg prices dropping 30% is nonsense. They've actually risen 28% since he took office. Just another lie from a president out of touch with reality, pushing false narratives while ignoring the real economic pain," one quipped.

Another added: "Ah yes, eggs cheaper than ever—if you buy them in an alternate universe where facts don’t matter and reality’s on sale. Meanwhile, in this dimension, people are paying rent or buying breakfast—not both. Lies sunny side up."

Even Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs chimed in on the action, writing: "This dude lies as much as he draws breath."

During a press conference in August, Trump promised to lower food prices on "day one".

"Grocery prices have skyrocketed. Cereals are up 26 percent, bread is up 24 percent, butter is up 37 percent, baby formula is up 30 percent, flour is up 38 percent, and eggs are up 46 percent," he said. "When I win, I will immediately bring prices down, starting on day one."

Just last week, Trump blamed Joe Biden for letting "the price of eggs get out of control," adding: "The egg prices out of control. And we are working hard to get it back down."

In January, the cost of a dozen large grade-A eggs soared to its highest point in two decades, reaching an average of $4.95.

