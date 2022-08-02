Former president Donald Trump endorsed an unspecified "ERIC" for Missouri Senate leading to some confusion online between three GOP candidates named Eric.

On Monday, Trump took to Truth Social to truth his endorsement for Missouri Senator in the primaries. Currently three men named Eric, Eric Greitens, Eric Schmitt, and Eric McElroy are running for the Republican candidate.

"We must send a MAGA Champion and True Warrior to the U.S. Senate, someone who will fight for Border Security, Election Integrity, our Military and Great Veterans," Trump wrote on Monday.

"I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" Trump added.

Both Greitens and Schmitt took to Twitter to thank the former president for his endorsement, leading to confusion online as to which "ERIC" Trump was endorsing.





McElroy, a lesser-known candidate who is a comedian and veteran, did not release an official public statement on Trump's "ERIC" endorsement.

By Tuesday morning there was no further clarification given on which Eric the former president was looking to endorse.

Greitens, the former governor of Missouri, has become a notable candidate since he launched an aggressive campaign advertisement threatening to 'shoot' any RINOS.

Schmitt, the current attorney general of Missouri, supported overturning the 2020 election, filed lawsuits against China's handling of the pandemic, and supported anti-mask policies in Missouri.

People online reacted to the news finding the vague endorsement comedic.









