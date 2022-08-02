Former president Donald Trump endorsed an unspecified "ERIC" for Missouri Senate leading to some confusion online between three GOP candidates named Eric.
On Monday, Trump took to Truth Social to truth his endorsement for Missouri Senator in the primaries. Currently three men named Eric, Eric Greitens, Eric Schmitt, and Eric McElroy are running for the Republican candidate.
"We must send a MAGA Champion and True Warrior to the U.S. Senate, someone who will fight for Border Security, Election Integrity, our Military and Great Veterans," Trump wrote on Monday.
"I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" Trump added.
Both Greitens and Schmitt took to Twitter to thank the former president for his endorsement, leading to confusion online as to which "ERIC" Trump was endorsing.
\u201c\ud83d\udea8ENDORSEMENT\u2014PRESIDENT TRUMP\ud83d\udea8I\u2019m grateful for President Trump\u2019s endorsement. As the only America First candidate who has actually fought for election integrity, border security & against the Left\u2019s indoctrination of our kids\u2014I\u2019ll take that fight to the Senate to SAVE AMERICA!\u201d— Eric Schmitt (@Eric Schmitt) 1659394242
\u201cI\u2019m honored to receive President Trump\u2019s endorsement. From the beginning, I\u2019ve been the true MAGA Champion fighting against the RINO establishment backing Schmitt.\n\nPresident Trump said it best when he characterized Schmitt\u2019s campaign as \u2018great dishonesty in politics.\u2019\u201d— Eric Greitens (@Eric Greitens) 1659393543
McElroy, a lesser-known candidate who is a comedian and veteran, did not release an official public statement on Trump's "ERIC" endorsement.
By Tuesday morning there was no further clarification given on which Eric the former president was looking to endorse.
Greitens, the former governor of Missouri, has become a notable candidate since he launched an aggressive campaign advertisement threatening to 'shoot' any RINOS.
Schmitt, the current attorney general of Missouri, supported overturning the 2020 election, filed lawsuits against China's handling of the pandemic, and supported anti-mask policies in Missouri.
People online reacted to the news finding the vague endorsement comedic.
\u201cTrump endorses \u201cERIC\u201d in the Missouri Senate Republican primary. There are two Erics \u2014 Grietens and Schmitt \u2014 in the race so this isn\u2019t really an endorsement.\u201d— Sahil Kapur (@Sahil Kapur) 1659391992
\u201cAsked for clarification on which Eric is receiving the Trump endorsement, spokesman @TayFromCA says today's statement "speaks for itself."\u201d— Steve Herman (@Steve Herman) 1659393266
\u201cEric McElroy: \u201cSo you\u2019re saying there IS a chance?\u201d\u201d— Peter Kinder (@Peter Kinder) 1659401349
