Donald Trump is never far away from the news, and he’s back in the headlines again after giving a new interview with Fox News.

The former president spoke to host Sean Hannity at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, which was raided by the FBI last month.

Images of documents seized from Trump’s estate by federal agents were previously released as the Justice Department said that it has evidence that government records were likely moved to obstruct its investigation.

As you’d expect, Trump came out with a number of strange, rambling quotes during the sit down with Hannity – some of which left commentators in utter disbelief.

Here are six of the biggest – and often bizarre – things Trump said during the interview.

1 – His magic ability to declassify material

The former President discussed the FBI raid that took place last month Fox News

The biggest talking point came when Trump attempted to claim that the president can declassify material “even by thinking about it.”

“Different people see different things. But as I understand it, there doesn’t have to be. If you’re the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying it’s declassified. Even by thinking about it,” he said.

“It doesn’t have to be a process. It can be a process but it doesn’t have to be. You’re the president. You make that decision. So when you send it [to Mar-a-Lago or “wherever”], it’s declassified. We — I declassified everything,” Trump added.

2 – Suggesting that the FBI was looking for deleted Hillary Clinton emails at his estate

Not finished there, he suggested that the intention of the FBI had been to find the Clinton emails during the raid of his estate.

“There’s also a lot of speculation because of what they did, the severity of the FBI coming and raiding Mar-a-Lago. Were they looking for the Hillary Clinton emails that were deleted but they are around some place? They may have thought that it was in there!” Trump said.

The controversy surrounding the Clinton emails dogged her 2016 presidential campaign. Then-FBI director James Comey previously made the decision to not seek criminal charges against Clinton for allegedly having sent and received emails later deemed to contain classified information via a personal email server while she was Secretary of State.

3 – Claiming the FBI would have voted Trump

Attempting to explain his decision not to release security camera footage of the search on his estate, Trump said he didn’t want to put FBI agents in danger.

“Most of the people in the FBI, they probably voted for Trump,” he said. “I don’t want to have anybody hurt. But they came onto the site.”

4 – Blaming banks over tax valuations amid new law suit

Trump and his three eldest children were accused of business and tax fraud in a lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James ahead of the interview this week.

Trump blamed banks for lending money based on bogus valuations after he was sued for “numerous acts of fraud”.

The former president called the lawsuit a “witch hunt” and argued that banks failed to conduct their own valuations.

“We have a disclaimer,” said Mr Trump. “It basically says, you know, get your own people, you’re at your own risk, this was done by management, it wasn’t done by us. So, don’t rely on the statement that you’re getting.”

5 – Attacking Joe Biden for ‘dismantling’ the work done by the Trump Government to tackle drugs

Trump found the time to criticise the Biden administration during the interview, calling out the president for ‘dismantling’ the things he achieved during his time in office.

The 76-year-old said 'we did things nobody ever thought possible' before claiming Biden 'came along and just dismantled that’.

He also blamed the president for allowing drugs to pass into the country, saying: "We were doing great, and now you've got drugs pouring into the country at a level that nobody has seen”.

Trump claimed his government had “drugs down 19 per cent from what they were the previous year”. He added: “We really have a country that is going downhill.”

6 – Claiming FBI agents took his will

Trump claimed the FBI agents took his last will and testament in addition to the 100 classified documents found in his office and a nearby storage room.

“They took a lot. I think they took my will. I found out yesterday,” said the twice-impeached ex-president.

