Donald Trump says he's 'the most innocent man in US history' – 16 top reactions

Donald Trump has declared himself "the most innocent man in US history" at the first major rally of his 2024 campaign.

The former President was appearing in front of crowds in Waco, Texas when he made the extraordinary claims, as well as repeating the usual nonsense about the 2020 election being stolen from him.

He spoke about the ongoing criminal investigation into him. Trump was expected to be indicted and also arrested this week for alleged hush money payments made to the porn star Stormy Daniels, with whom he's accused of having had an affair, back in 2016.

Trump used his first major rally of 2024 to call the allegations "bull***” and claimed prosecutors had “nothing” on him.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He took things further by saying he is the "most innocent man in American history".

Speaking to the crowd, he said: "The District Attorney of New York, under the auspices and direction of the 'department of injustice' in Washington DC, was investigating me for something that is not a crime, not a misdemeanour, not an affair.”

Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images

Referring to Daniel, he said: "I never liked Horse Face. That wouldn't be the one. There is no one. We have a great First Lady."

He added: "The abuses of power that we’re currently witnessing at all levels of government will go down as among the most shameful, corrupt, depraved chapters in all of American history.

"The Biden regime’s weaponisation of our system of justice is straight out of the Stalinist Russia horror show. This is really prosecutorial misconduct. The innocence of people makes no difference to these radical left maniacs. They have nothing."

Trump went on to say: "It probably makes me the most innocent man in the history of our country. Friends of mine say that."

The comments provoked quite the reaction on social media.





























































Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

