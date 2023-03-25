Stormy Daniels's porn movies see gigantic rise in interest amid Trump case

Stormy Daniels has seen searches for her adult films increase by a gigantic 20,000 per cent amid the potential indictment case for Donald Trump, according to data shared by PornHub.

Trump was expected to be indicted and also arrested this week for alleged hush money payments made to the porn star in 2016 over a supposed affair between herself and the former president. Trump has strongly denied reports of an affair between himself and Daniels.

Although this doesn't look like good news for Trump it would appear to be very good for Stormy Daniels, who according to a report is once again very popular on PornHub.

On PornHub's insights page, the report that searches for Daniels movies have shot up by more than 21,000 per cent thanks to her involvement in potentially one of the biggest stories of the year.

In a statement, PornHub said: "Stormy Daniels has found herself in the news again. If that wasn’t a name you knew before, you’ll almost certainly know it now.

"As a result of the current news cycle, we saw a whopping 21,655% jump in searches for Stormy Daniels this week, compared to her daily average for this quarter, which was about 2,150 searches a day.

"The news has no doubt invoked interest in her work (nsfw) some of which can be found on Pornhub. So, join the fun and take a look for yourself! "

PornHub





At the start of March, searches for Daniels's name on the website were below 2,000 a day but peaked at 46,708 on March 21st, which funnily enough is the day that Trump said that he would be getting arrested.

Trump had stated on Truth Social that he was going to be arrested last Tuesday and called for his supporters to protest. Not only did he not get arrested, there was also a measly turnout at the New York courthouse from his followers.

New York district attorney Alvin Bragg blasted Trump for setting "false expectations" around the arrest as the public eagerly await a verdict.



