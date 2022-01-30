A Conservative MP quite literally put their foot in it during a recent minibus trip to Kent to investigate ongoing lorry issues, when he reportedly stepped in human faeces.

More Poo Merriman than Huw Merriman (we hate how low we had to stoop for that pun), the chair of the Transport Select Committee visited Dover as part of a “fact-finding” mission about the situation on the ground, only to tread on a situation on the ground.

An article by Kent Live on Friday reads: “On what is referred to as a fact-finding mission to assess the lack of parking provision for lorries in Kent, the minibus in which MPs were travelling pulled into a lay-by.

“As he stepped off the minibus he found what he thought to be terra firma but was actually human excrement.”

We don’t know how Kent Live found this information out, or who their sources are, but to be honest, we don’t really want to find out.

Nevertheless, the bizarre report has certainly raised eyebrows on Twitter, with users quick to mock Mr Merriman for the unfortunate incident:

Mr Merriman’s Parliamentary office has been approached by Indy100 for comment.



