Dr Mehmet Oz, the controversial and somewhat ridiculous Republican candidate, who was running to be Senator for Pennsylvania has lost his midterm election bid.
The 62-year-old, whose campaign had been dogged with ridicule was facing off against Democrat John Fetterman, who had led a strong campaign but there was a belief that Oz, who is actually from New Jersey could pull the win out of the bag in the final stages of the race.
A leading factor to why Oz might have won was the fact that he was endorsed by Donald Trump as well as a US conservative media campaign against Fetterman that tried to undermine his health issues as a reason to why he wasn't suitable for the job. Oz is also a celebrity television doctor who first got his start on The Oprah Winfrey Show.
John Fetterman wins Pennsylvania senate race, beating out Dr. Oz
53-year-old Fetterman, who had served as Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor since 2019, had suffered a stroke only in May of this year forcing him to be hospitalised making his victory even more remarkable.
Given that Oz had become a bit of a comedy character during this election race its no surprise that social media has been flooded with memes about his loss.
\u201cDr. Oz spent over $27 million of his own money to take a giant L. Incredible.\u201d— jordan (@jordan) 1667976028
\u201cIf @DrOz does NOT send @JohnFetterman a congratulatory veggie platter, there is NO decency or humor in this world.\u201d— Stephanie Ruhle (@Stephanie Ruhle) 1667975199
\u201cdr oz gets home from his loser party and fetterman is nude and standing on his roof, like that guy in "it follows"\u201d— BAKOON (@BAKOON) 1667977679
\u201cFetterman showing Dr. Oz the election results\u201d— Josiah Johnson (@Josiah Johnson) 1667973508
\u201cthe vegetarian option at Pat's Steaks is having a better night in Philly than Dr. Oz\u201d— Matt Oswalt (@Matt Oswalt) 1667961752
\u201cDr. Oz seen escaping back to New Jersey\u201d— The Lincoln Project (@The Lincoln Project) 1667975036
\u201cCrushed by crudite.\u201d— Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1667973452
\u201cWhatever you think of Dr. Oz, he ran a tough race that he spent a ton of his own money on but still ate shit and that\u2019s funny\u201d— Ken Klippenstein (@Ken Klippenstein) 1667973973
\u201cRumor of moving trucks leaving Dr. Oz's PA residence, headed for the Jersey border.\u201d— David Axelrod (@David Axelrod) 1667974596
\u201cwonder where dr. oz will pretend to live next\u201d— Stephanie Land (@Stephanie Land) 1667973569
\u201cHey @DrOz the Steelers play this Sunday\u2026you got some free time now so go check them out\u201d— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@Wu-Tang is for the Children) 1667975028
\u201c\u201cWell then, you shall have none of my frantabulous contraptulations!\u201d Dr. Oz cries, hopping into his hot air balloon and flying directly into some power lines\u201d— Richard Lawson (@Richard Lawson) 1667973819
\u201cyou'd think dr. oz would have had some sort of magical elixir to keep all this from happening\u201d— man it\u2019s a hot zone, (@man it\u2019s a hot zone,) 1667974399
\u201cDr Oz probably arching his eyebrows into yet another unconventional shape rn\u201d— Vinny Thomas (@Vinny Thomas) 1667975231
\u201cDr. Oz can now go back to hiding behind that curtain or whatever\u201d— broti gupta (parody) (@broti gupta (parody)) 1667976177
\u201cdr oz staring at the ceiling of his bedroom in NJ wondering what happened\u201d— jason concepcion (@jason concepcion) 1667982187
\u201cdr oz? more like dr bozo\n\nlike and retweet\u201d— Jules Suzdaltsev (@Jules Suzdaltsev) 1667974823
\u201cat least dr oz can go back to doing what he loves, living in New Jersey\u201d— elan gale (rug) (@elan gale (rug)) 1667973324
\u201cThe best thing about #Fetterman winning is that he won.\nBut the second best thing about Fetterman winning is that #DrOz lost.\u201d— https://mastodon.social/@marmel (@https://mastodon.social/@marmel) 1667978647
\u201cWhat will they do with all the leftover crudit\u00e9 at Dr. Oz's victory party? The people must know the answer\u201d— Otto Von Biz Markie (@Otto Von Biz Markie) 1667974740
\u201cDr. Oz wouldn\u2019t be doing this well if America had a better healthcare system. Of course people are going to vote for him. He\u2019s the first doctor they\u2019ve seen in years.\u201d— Samantha Ruddy (@Samantha Ruddy) 1667953908
\u201cAssuming Dr Oz loses, I still can\u2019t hold the effort against him. I too was desperate to get out of Jersey.\u201d— Peter Sagal (@Peter Sagal) 1667963923
