The daughter of a Donald Trump ally is running for a Senate seat despite previously saying she believed women shouldn’t hold office and she wouldn’t vote for a woman.

Mylie Biggs is the 25-year-old daughter of the Republican Arizona State Representative Andy Biggs. He has been endorsed by Donald Trump for Arizona governor in 2026 and said of the president, “I will always stand shoulder-to-shoulder with President Trump”.

Now, his daughter herself is running for a seat in the Arizona Senate, despite her prior comments over women’s roles in society.

In 2024, Biggs appeared on podcast , The Matty McCurdy Program, and revealed her beliefs that have been made even more baffling by her foray into politics.

On the 6 August 2024 episode, she said: “Honestly, I don’t know if I would vote for any female. I don’t know if females should be in office.”

She then doubled down, adding: “There are a lot of really good women in office, I’m not trying to hate on anyone — like, some really good congresswomen.

“Yeah, I don’t think women should hold office in general. That’s my position. That’s my stance. I think women should run the home.”

She didn’t stop there either, as she claimed ever since modern feminism helped introduce “women’s right to vote” it has gone “rampant” from there.

Biggs said: “I hate a 9-to-5 schedule. I get home and I don’t want to do anything else. Like, women aren’t built for this … I just want to be a wife. I just want to be a mom.”

Biggs said she wasn’t “trying to be sexist” but claimed women “shine at home taking care of kids and nurturing, whereas the men are really good at providing”.









In a follow-up appearance on the same podcast in December 2024, Biggs was discussing the 2024 election result and spoke about electoral maps.

“Have you seen ones where it’s like, if women were the only ones to vote, what it would look like and it’s literally like 80 per cent blue,” Biggs said and laughed. “It’s like, ‘Whoa. Repeal the 19th Amendment’.”

indy100 has contacted Mylie Biggs for comment.

