JD Vance says Musk 'won't take his call' but hopes he'll return to White House

JD Vance has said he's hopeful Elon Musk will return to the MAGA movement by the midterms but joked he didn't think Musk would 'take his call right now'.

Vance made the argument that he doesn't think the left would welcome Musk, saying: "They're not going to have you back, that ship has sailed."

The Vice President went on to say he doesn't care about minor little disagreements despite the tech billionaire's damning words against the Trump administration.

"This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination," is how Musk described the Republicans 'Big Beautiful bill', as well as fanning the flames of Trump's involvement with Epstein.

