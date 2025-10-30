‘F off to Mars’: Elon Musk condemned over ‘civil war in Britain’ remarks

Twitter/X owner and former US government official Elon Musk hasn’t shied away from commenting on politics on the other side of the Atlantic this year – from grooming gangs to the rise of Union Jacks in towns and villages across the country.

The billionaire Tesla boss was also condemned last month when he addressed the Unite the Kingdom rally in London, organised by far-right criminal Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (also known as Tommy Robinson), and warned that “violence is going to come” for those in “the reasonable centre”.

He said: “You’re in a fundamental situation here. Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die – that’s the truth, I think.”

The official spokesman for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said Musk’s rhetoric threatened “violence and intimidation” on the streets of Britain.

“The last thing the British people want is this sort of dangerous and inflammatory language,” he said.

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the UK’s democracy is “too precious to be a plaything for foreign tech barons”.

And now, Musk is once again talking of unrest in the UK, writing on his social media platform on Wednesday that “civil war in Britain is inevitable” and that it was “just a question of when”.

The entrepreneur issued the remarks in response to marketing professor Gad Saad, who expressed a similar sentiment.

Saad was quote tweeting a tweet from another user, who wrote on Tuesday – without elaboration – that “you can smell the anger across the UK tonight” and that “decent people have had enough”.

Musk’s comments have seen him met with a fresh wave of online criticism:

Adam Boulton, formerly of Sky News, told him to “F off to Mars”:

Even Larry the Cat (well, the person manning that account) intervened, commenting that “it doesn’t matter how many times” Musk asserted it, he “won’t make it happen”:

“You built cars, not prophecy scrolls. Sit down, Gandalf,” snapped another:

While some accounts suggested Musk address things in his “own backyard first” – i.e. America:

Despite the backlash, Musk went on to double down on his comments, sharing a clip from a TalkTV phone-in with Julia Hartley-Brewer on the topic of immigration.

“Enough is enough,” he added.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.