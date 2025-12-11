New look at Tomb Raider's Lara Croft 'leaks' ahead of The Game Awards reveal

Screenshots have been 'leaked' of what's claimed to be new material from the upcoming Lara Croft Tomb Raider announcement at The Game Awards 2025.

A recent social media post from @thegameawards said: "Tune in for a look at the future of one of gaming's most iconic franchises. This is one you won't want to miss." The Game Awards starts at 12.30am GMT on Friday (12 December, 7.30pm ET and 4.30pm PT on Thursday 11 December).

An accompanying image showed Lara Croft performing a pose with her iconic dual pistols.

While there have been a number of recent remasters and ports of existing Tomb Raider games, there has not been a new entry into the mainline series since Shadow of the Tomb Raider concluded the Survivor trilogy in 2018.

Now, images have been posted on the ResetEra forum which claim to show the box art and new screenshots from an upcoming game called Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis. It's claimed this is a remake of the very first Tomb Raider game.

NeoRaider posted on the forum: "Apparently this is a Tomb Raider 1 remake that is supposed to retell the story and introduce 'unified' Lara Croft. It's still unclear is this the main game and Tomb Raider 12 or if there is more. There is a video without audio I have no access to but I have some screengrabs from it."

The cover art pose also shared seemingly matches that of Croft from the one The Game Awards officially shared too.

And that might not be all that's revealed at The Game Awards.

Renowned tipster shinobi062 responded to a comment that said "if it isn't a mainline video game I will be upset" and replied: "More than one thing. You won't be upset."

Could we see a first official look at a remake of the first game and a brand new Tomb Raider entry?! Crystal Dynamics has been working on a new Tomb Raider game after it was announced in 2022 and there's also a new live action Tomb Raider series in the works at Amazon.

Time will tell.

Some of the leaks were posted into the TombRaider Subreddit and fans have been having their say in the comments.

One said: "If this is real, I'm glad the acrobatics are back. If it is a Tomb Raider 1 remake, I'm getting Lara in Egypt and Greece in 4K that I always wanted."

"I am SO f****** on board if this leak is real 😍" a second declared.

A third commented: "I don't think this is fake... Her figure looks IDENTICAL to the figure in the Fortnite reveal down to the pixel. Even the extra detail around the strap is the EXACTLY THE SAME. This is real..."

"I actually did think the other day 'I bet the remake is called Tomb Raider Legacy'. Well!" a fourth shared.

However some are more skeptical about the artwork, as one commented: "If that cover isn't fake I'll eat my undersized backpack."

"I'm betting that this is fake solely because the title font looks a little goofy," a second agreed.

Of course, none of this has been officially confirmed, so take it all with a pinch of salt until anything gets announced.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.