Trump slammed for ‘weird’ remarks about his own press secretary

US president Donald Trump held a rally on America’s affordability crisis in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, but it was the Republican’s comments on other topics which ended up making headlines, such as referring to nations such as Somalia as “s***hole countries” and, in this instance, making “weird” and “sick” remarks about his own press secretary.

Bringing up Karoline Leavitt during his speech, Trump told the crowd: “When she goes on television, Fox, they dominate.

“They dominate when she gets up there with that beautiful face and those lips that don’t stop – bap, bap, bap – like a little machine gun.”

Leavitt has not commented publicly on Trump’s remarks, but X/Twitter users have condemned the Republican’s description of a member of his own staff.

Journalist Aaron Rupar wrote that it was a “sick way for a man to talk about his employee”:

Former Democrat official J.J. Abbott described it as a “fairly weird thing to say about your employee/subordinate”:

While a third sarcastically commented that “the affordability message is going great”:

It’s not the first time that Trump has been criticised for the language he has used towards Leavitt, as last month saw Hungarian president Viktor Orbán ask the US president if he can “get [Leavitt] for us”.

“Sure,” Trump replied. “Karoline, the prime minister would like you to work for him in Hungary. You know what? That’s a very good decision you’ve just made.”

Leavitt later welcomed the comments on social media, writing on X/Twitter: “Thank you Prime Minister Orbán for being so kind, but I’m staying right here!”

