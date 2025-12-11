Trump claims he's not worried about Democrats winning more midterms for one reason

Donald Trump has shrugged off concerns about recent Democratic victories and the looming 2026 midterm elections, insisting he isn’t worried about his party losing ground.

Speaking to reporters, Trump argued that it’s normal for the party holding the presidency to suffer setbacks in midterms, and pointed to his record, including what he called a “roaring economy” and foreign policy wins, as reasons Republicans should feel confident.

He also claimed local and state results aren’t reliable predictors of national outcomes, insisting Republican momentum will prevail despite Democratic wins in places like Miami and Georgia.

