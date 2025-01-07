Elon Musk’s attacks on UK politicians continued on Monday, when former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn joined Sir Keir Starmer, Jess Phillips and Nigel Farage on the list of MPs criticised and ridiculed by the Twitter/X owner and Trump ally.

Already facing condemnation over his comments about Phillips - Labour’s safeguarding minister, whom he said should be jailed and branded a “rape genocide apologist” - Musk tweeted Corbyn after the independent politician shared a post about billionaires.

The Islington North MP wrote: “Billionaires should not own social media platforms. Billionaires should not run our newspapers. Billionaires should not control our politics.

“A free media is a democratic media - a public good that is owned and run by us all.”

In a response which is typically succinct (and immature), Musk simply replied: “Should too.”

He added a tongue out emoji for good measure.

Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey was also attacked by Musk after he called for the US ambassador to "ask why an incoming US official is suggesting the UK government should be overthrown".

Musk replied: "What exactly do I fail to understand about your failure to stop the mass rape of little girls in Britain, you sniveling cretin?"

Earlier on Monday, while not commenting on Musk’s Twitter poll about the US ‘liberating’ Britain from its “tyrannical government”, Starmer called out those he said were “spreading lies and misinformation” about child sexual exploitation, adding that they are “not interested in victims”.

Speaking after sharing further details of his plans for NHS reform, the PM said: “They’re interested in themselves. Those who are cheerleading Tommy Robinson aren’t interested in justice; they’re supporting a man who went to prison for nearly collapsing a grooming case - a gang grooming case.

“Jess Phillips has done a thousand times more than they've even dreamt about when it comes to protecting victims of sexual abuse throughout her entire career, and so just as I took on the criminal justice system and the institutions when I was chief prosecutor, I'm prepared to call out this for what it is.

“We've seen this playbook many times, whipping up of intimidation and threats of violence, hoping that the media will amplify it, and Jess Phillips does not need me or anybody else to speak on her behalf, but when the poison of the far-right leads to serious threats to Jess Phillips and others, in my book, a line has been crossed,” he said.

Hours after Starmer’s speech, it was reported that a man had been charged by Devon and Cornwall police of sending malicious communications to Phillips, in an incident which took place this month, around the time of Musk’s online accusations.

