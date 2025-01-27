Britons are being put off buying Tesla cars because of Elon Musk ’s behaviour, new research has revealed.

Tech billionaire and CEO of Tesla, Musk, has become increasingly engrained in the political sphere, with fellow entrepreneur Bill Gates recently calling him out for promoting far-right politics .

Musk sparked debate over a gesture some likened to a “ Nazi salute ” at Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony and has since been condemned for making holocaust “jokes” .

Now, it seems that his poor reputation is having an impact on Tesla’s business dealings in the UK as British drivers are being put off by Musk.

Research by car company Elecrifying.com found that 59 per cent of people in the market for an electric vehicle said that Musk was a “dealbreaker” in terms of them considering a Tesla.

The research revealed that, instead, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers were more attractive, with 61 per cent of electric vehicle owners and 56 per cent of potential buyers saying they were open to purchasing a Chinese brand.

“Tesla has been instrumental in driving EV adoption, but Elon Musk's personal brand appears to be polarising,” Ginny Buckley, chief executive of Electrifying.com, said.

“Consumers now have more choice than ever, and it's clear some are turning away from Tesla to explore other options.”

It comes after a modified version of the Tesla Cybertruck was seized in the UK this year, with authorities saying it could pose a risk to road users and pedestrians. The car was seemingly fitted with a custom wrap and light bar.

