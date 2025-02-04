'They have broken the law': Reddit page banned after facing criticism from Elon Musk

A Reddit page which Elon Musk called out over threats of violence to staff members at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has been temporarily banned.

Taking to his social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the billionaire reshared a post from the account "Reddit Lies" which gathered a number of screenshots from the "WhitePeopleTwitter" subreddit where users called for the “public execution of the DOGE software developers”.

Some of the screenshots say: "Muskrat’s DOGE Henchmen have been identified," "It's time to do more than dragging names, let's drag their necks up by a large coil of rope," "Time to hunt," "I’ll say it. This nazi stooge needs to be shot," and other comments sharing a similar sentiment.

Along with resharing the post, Musk commented: "They have broken the law".

At the time of writing the subreddit "WhitePeopleTwitter" is not currently accessible as it has been temporarily banned by the platform.

A notice appears when users try to visit the subreddit, which reads: "This subreddit has been temporarily banned from RedditThis subreddit has been temporarily banned due to a prevalence of violent content. Inciting and glorifying violence or doxing are against Reddit’s platform-wide Rules.

"It will reopen in 72 hours, during which Reddit will support moderators and provide resources to keep Reddit a healthy place for discussion and debate".





The message that appears notifying Reddit users of the temporary ban Reddit

Interim District of Columbia U.S. Attorney and Trump appointee Ed Martin has made a statement threatening legal action against those making threats against DOGE staff members.

"Dear @elon," he wrote (tagging the wrong Elon), "Please see this important letter. We will not tolerate threats against DOGE workers or law-breaking by the disgruntled. All the best. Ed Martin".

In the letter Martin wrote: “I recognize that some of the staff at DOGE has been targeted publicly. At this time, I ask that you utilize me and my staff to assist in protecting the DOGE work and the DOGE workers. Any threats, confrontations, or other actions in any way that impact their work may break numerous laws.”

"Let me assure you of this: we will pursue any and all legal action against anyone who impedes your work or threatens your people.”

To which Musk quoted Martin's post and replied: "Thank you, receipt via X acknowledged.”

In recent days, it was reported that Musk and his DOGE team have been "given access" to the US Treasury Department's payment system which distributes over $6 trillion each year which millions of Americans rely on for social security, benefits, Medicare, federal salaries etc.

While, Musk has said President Donald Trump agrees that the $50-billion-a-year foreign aid agency, US Agency for International Development (USAID) needs to be “shut down".

Elsewhere, Trump administration slammed as Elon Musk's DOGE team given huge power and mysterious 'asteroid' orbiting Earth is actually Elon Musk's car.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.