Donald Trump has been blasted by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) for his tariffs having the potential to have a negative effect on the gaming industry.

Trump said he would impose tariffs, which are taxes on goods imported from other countries, on products from Canada, Mexico and China.

He has since paused these on Canadian and Mexican goods but is still targeting Chinese products and this is now in effect, meaning gaming hardware and physical discs could be among those affected, and China has retaliated by imposing tariffs on certain American products.

Trump has long voiced his opinion against video games, previously calling for the end of violent ones claiming they cause mass violence in the real world.

The ESA, which represents several major video game companies including Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo and a number of big publishers, hit out at the effect this could have on the gaming industry.

Donald Trump has long been against video games / Getty Images

A statement from the association said: "Video games are one of the most popular and beloved forms of entertainment for Americans of all ages.

"Tariffs on video game devices and related products would negatively impact hundreds of millions of Americans and would harm the industry's significant contributions to the US economy.

"We look forward to working with the Administration and Congress to find ways to sustain the economic growth supported by our sector."

Elsewhere, Trump labelled the UK "out of line" after issuing more threats of tariffs on the European Union and his administration has been slammed after Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team was granted unprecedented powers.

