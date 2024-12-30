X / Twitter owner Elon Musk, whose controversial management of the social media platform has seen him publicly humiliate employees (which he later apologised for) and reinstate the accounts of Andrew Tate and Donald Trump among others, is now calling for “more positive, beautiful or informative content” on the site.

Yes, really.

And what’s more, the request from the SpaceX founder comes just hours after he told another individual to “f*** yourself in the face” amid growing tensions between hardcore MAGA backers and Trump supporters from the tech world over H-1B visas.

The visa concerns “speciality occupations” – “services of exceptional merit and ability” – which “America First” activists such as “proud Islamophobe” Laura Loomer want to see abolished, but Musk supports.

On Friday (27 December), the billionaire – soon to head up the Department of Government Efficiency or 'Doge' with Vivek Ramaswamy – wrote: “Anyone – of any race, creed or nationality – who came to America and worked like hell to contribute to this country will forever have my respect.

“America is the land of freedom and opportunity. Fight with every fiber of your being to keep it that way!”

He followed this up with another tweet a day later in which he claimed America “rose to greatness” over 150 years “because it was a meritocracy more than anywhere near earth”.

Except when this stance was mocked by one X / Twitter user on Saturday (28 December), Musk fired back with a rather aggressive response.

“The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B,” he fumed.

“Take a big step back and F*** YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend.”

Hardly a “positive” tweet that, is it?

And people were quick to share the post again when the tech entrepreneur pleaded for more uplifting content on his social media platform.

Others replied by encouraging Musk to practise what he preaches:

Then there were those who pointed out the quality of content on X / Twitter now the Tesla boss is in charge.

Awkward.

