Gavin Williamson sent some rather rude texts indeed to the party's then chief whip last month, accusing her of excluding him from the Queen's funeral.

The Times reports that he is facing an investigation after, in a WhatsApp message, he told Wendy Morton: “There is a price for everything”, before saying her conduct was “absolutely disgusting” and that she had chosen to “f*** us all over”. When challenged, he said that it “looks s***” and that “perception becomes reality”.

The paper said the then party chairman, Sir Jake Berry, informed Rishi Sunak the day before he entered No 10 that Morton had submitted a formal complaint to the party about Williamson's conduct.

Williamson appeared to apologise last night, saying: “I of course regret getting frustrated about the way colleagues and I felt we were being treated. I am happy to speak with Wendy and I hope to work positively with her in the future as I have in the past.”

Here's how people reacted:

