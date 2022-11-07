Gavin Williamson sent some rather rude texts indeed to the party's then chief whip last month, accusing her of excluding him from the Queen's funeral.
The Times reports that he is facing an investigation after, in a WhatsApp message, he told Wendy Morton: “There is a price for everything”, before saying her conduct was “absolutely disgusting” and that she had chosen to “f*** us all over”. When challenged, he said that it “looks s***” and that “perception becomes reality”.
The paper said the then party chairman, Sir Jake Berry, informed Rishi Sunak the day before he entered No 10 that Morton had submitted a formal complaint to the party about Williamson's conduct.
Williamson appeared to apologise last night, saying: “I of course regret getting frustrated about the way colleagues and I felt we were being treated. I am happy to speak with Wendy and I hope to work positively with her in the future as I have in the past.”
Here's how people reacted:
\u201cThis is so exactly how you\u2019d imagine Gavin Williamson to talk when not public-facing. \n\nBeyond depressing that he was allowed to cock up education for so long, because Boris Johnson basically didn\u2019t care. Knighted him for this level of \u201cpublic service\u201d, in fact.\u201d— Marina Hyde (@Marina Hyde) 1667719415
\u201cI would have thought the Royal Family would have been very relieved Wendy Morton didn\u2019t invite Gavin Williamson to the Queen\u2019s funeral\u201d— John Crace (@John Crace) 1667675943
\u201cBeyond stunned.\nAs @DCMS SoS the funeral was my departmental responsibility until days before the Queen passed. I did not expect to attend. \n\nEntitlement is a despicable quality\n\n\u2018You f*** us all over\u2019: Gavin Williamson\u2019s foul texts to chief whip in full\n\nhttps://t.co/DteHeFaUdg\u201d— Nadine Dorries (@Nadine Dorries) 1667678661
\u201cGavin Williamson losing his mind coz he *checks notes* wasn't invited to the Queen's funeral.....what an absolute nerd. Total poppy botherer.\u201d— Sooz Kempner\ud83d\udc00 (@Sooz Kempner\ud83d\udc00) 1667675995
\u201c\u201cIntegrity, professionalism and accountability at every level \u2026\u201d\u201d— emily m (@emily m) 1667670959
\u201cSo this is Rishi Sunak\u2019s idea of a Government of \u201cintegrity\u201d \n\nhttps://t.co/qnPjI1b8Fr\u201d— Peter Stefanovic (@Peter Stefanovic) 1667685364
\u201cJust Sir Gavin Williamson CBE, Minister without Portfolio - having a total meltdown on not getting invited to HM Queen funeral\u201d— Otto English (@Otto English) 1667671340
\u201cI wonder if anyone has ever got so drunk, so quickly, on such a small amount of power as Gavin Williamson\u201d— Alan White (@Alan White) 1667718851
\u201cBlimey! The messages sent by Gavin Williamson, who Rishi Sunak made Cabinet Office Minister, to Wendy Morton, then Chief Whip!\n\nFrom scoop machine, @Gabriel_Pogrund. https://t.co/Q6Jjb13D3X\u201d— Jo Maugham (@Jo Maugham) 1667669608
indy100 has contacted Gavin Williamson to comment further on this story.
