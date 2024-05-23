19 of the funniest UK general election memes as Rishi Sunak calls July 4 vote

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called a General Election for Thursday, July 4.

Sunak has vowed he has “never and will never leave the people of this country to face the darkest of days alone” as he began a statement in Downing Street in which he is expected to trigger a July election.

Sunak began his address by reflecting on the Covid pandemic as he got drenched by a downpour.

He said: “In the last five years our country has fought through the most challenging times since the Second World War.

“As I stand here as your Prime Minister, I can’t help but reflect that my first proper introduction to you was just over four years ago. I stood behind one of the podiums upstairs in the building behind me.

“I told you that we faced a generation-defining moment and that we as a society could not be judged by some Government action, but by the small acts of kindness we showed one another.

“You met that challenge and then some, and I had never been prouder to be British.”

Much of Sunak's speech was overshadowed by a protester blaring out the 90's hit 'Things Can Only Get Better' by D:Ream, the song of choice for Labour and Tony Blair's successful campaign in 1997.

The announcement has sparked a meme frenzy as UK voters gear for a general election in the only way they know how - with loads of jokes.





And that was "The Public" with their new track "Just Call A F*cking Election" ...#GeneralElection pic.twitter.com/Yg03ydFcCN

— John O'Connell (@jdpoc) May 22, 2024









Sliding into their DMs today like #GeneralElection pic.twitter.com/4aGA29xLa5

— Amiel Bakshi (@AmielBakshi) May 22, 2024

















Has anybody located Brenda from Bristol? I hope she is just walking up and down the City Centre waiting to be interviewed.

We need her ready to give her verdict on today's announcement either way. #generalelection pic.twitter.com/FmD6dZLuxQ

— Rachel (@OpenMindMH) May 22, 2024









Not now sweetie, mummy’s too busy following general election speculations pic.twitter.com/EhyFnHHTqK

— Przemek (@przemekg18) May 22, 2024









Be funny if Sunak put us back in lockdown

— Rick Burin (@rickbur1n) May 22, 2024









BREAKING: Leaked scenes inside no10 today, the cabinet asking Sunak’s advisor for the date….#GeneralElection pic.twitter.com/Y0WJfj3fO3

— Josh Falconer 🌹 (@JoshFalconer5) May 22, 2024









Tory MPs presenting on GB News when the election is announced pic.twitter.com/9tDf4KAnGV

— Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) May 22, 2024









I'm bored of this, I'm going for a Twix. pic.twitter.com/RtH6GUeKHj

— Joe Dundas (@JoeDundas) May 22, 2024









Some Albanian civil service designer got asked to do this at 9pm a couple of nights ago and is now raging pic.twitter.com/CAo1tVAqHU

— Robin (@TheWildeRobin) May 22, 2024









Somewhere, Rishi Sunak is looking at his sheet with 'Big Wednesday announcement: compulsory Geography lessons until age of 25' and thinking 'this is going to absolutely kill'

— Andrew Hunter Murray (@andrewhunterm) May 22, 2024

















sorry champ, looks like Disneyland Paris is off. my country needs me to quote tweet Robert Peston with 🤯 for nine likes

— James (@Gilofthepeople) May 22, 2024









sunak is overreacting to the inclusion of ivan toney as our third choice striker over dominic solanke

— a rare photo of sean connery signed by roger moore (@steamedhamms) May 22, 2024









OK hear me out: Rishi gets the vote of no confidence, David Cameron comes back to run just in time for the General Election, somehow Ed Milliband becomes Labour leader again and the entire timeline resets

— Sophie Hall Yeah x10 (@SophLouiseHall) May 22, 2024





It’s entirely possible this summer could have Glastonbury, England winning Euro 2024 & the most hated government in living memory being voted into oblivion, all within a fortnight of each other. I hope the nation’s off licenses are making plans.

— Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) May 22, 2024









Won’t anybody think of the parliamentary staffers with Taylor Swift tickets

— ellie (@elliejames1997) May 22, 2024

















General Election, Euros 2024, The Olympics & Love Island. Twitter is going to be legendary this summer 😭

— ella (@EllaDecember) May 22, 2024









Additional reporting from PA.

