19 of the funniest UK general election memes as Rishi Sunak calls July 4 vote

Rishi Sunak announces general election on July 4 2024
Reuters
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called a General Election for Thursday, July 4.
Sunak has vowed he has “never and will never leave the people of this country to face the darkest of days alone” as he began a statement in Downing Street in which he is expected to trigger a July election.

Sunak began his address by reflecting on the Covid pandemic as he got drenched by a downpour.

He said: “In the last five years our country has fought through the most challenging times since the Second World War.

“As I stand here as your Prime Minister, I can’t help but reflect that my first proper introduction to you was just over four years ago. I stood behind one of the podiums upstairs in the building behind me.

“I told you that we faced a generation-defining moment and that we as a society could not be judged by some Government action, but by the small acts of kindness we showed one another.

“You met that challenge and then some, and I had never been prouder to be British.”

Much of Sunak's speech was overshadowed by a protester blaring out the 90's hit 'Things Can Only Get Better' by D:Ream, the song of choice for Labour and Tony Blair's successful campaign in 1997.

The announcement has sparked a meme frenzy as UK voters gear for a general election in the only way they know how - with loads of jokes.







































Additional reporting from PA.

