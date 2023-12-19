George Santos would 'love to go on RuPaul's Drag Race' after Congress expulsion

Former Republican Rep. George Santos may have some free time on his hands following his expulsion from Congress but says he is yet to receive an invitation to guest star on RuPaul's Drag Race.

During a 17-minute interview with comedian and writer Ziwe, the 35-year-old - who is only the first Republican and sixth lawmaker to be expelled from the House in U.S. history earlier this month - was in the hot seat over the recent events.

In October, Santos pleaded not guilty on Friday to a 23-count indictment accusing him of an array of corruption, Reuters reported.

Ziwe questioned whether he was comparable to the fictional animated character, "Tinkerbell," and he would simply disappear if everyone stopped clapping, which Santos denied.

"What can we do to get you to go away?" Ziwe asked.

"Stop inviting me to your gigs," Santos said, to which the host replied: "The lesson is to stop inviting you places."

Santos added: "But you can't because people want the content."

Earlier this month, Santos made headlines when he joined the platform Cameo and quickly became one of its biggest stars and is now charging $500 for personalised videos.

At one point, Santos was asked whether he had been invited to appear on RuPaul's Drag Race (at the start of this year old photos of Santos dressed as a drag queen in Brazil resurfaced).

And it sounds like Santos is keen on the idea.

"I haven't got that invite yet," Santos said. "I'd love to go read a b****."

He also confirmed the validity of the photo of himself in drag and gave further details where he denied he had a career as a drag queen, and said Kitara Ravache was his drag personality "for a day."

"I was 18 years old," Santos said. "Look, if I was a career drag queen then like everybody likes to claim, then I must be a myth of a drag queen now 'cause I wear far more makeup today than I did in that picture."

Ziwe queried Santos who in Congress could he beat in a lip sync battle.

"All of them," Santos said confidently, with his song of choice being Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive.

The former congressman was also asked about his stance on drag queens being more harmful to children than guns.

"I love drag queens. Let’s set the record straight. I don’t like drag queens for kids,” he replied.

You can watch Ziwe's full interview with George Santos on YouTube.

