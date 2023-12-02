24 of the funniest George Santos memes about his Congress expulsion

One of the longest-running sagas in recent US political history has come to an end, with Republican George Santos finally being expelled from the US House of Representatives.

The embattled Santos was ousted 311-114 in a bipartisan vote on the "overwhelming evidence" that he misused campaign donations. Remarkably, this is only the sixth time a Congressperson has been expelled from the House since it was formed in 1789.

The 35-year-old, who has been accused of lying about numerous bizarre claims he has made, said after the vote was confirmed: "The people of the Third District of New York sent me here. If they want me out, you're going to have to go silence those people and go take the hard vote."

In almost the immediate aftermath of Santos's expulsion memes about the disgraced politician began circulating across social media with many bidding farewell to the 'messy drama queen' who had a propensity for outlandish statements.

Here are some of our favourites.

































































































It remains to be seen what Santos will do next but there is no doubt that we haven't heard the last of him.

