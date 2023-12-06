George Santos's rise and fall is being turned into a movie

Recently expelled Congressman George Santos is now having a movie made around his interesting, and at times surreal, career as a politician.

HBO Films has optioned the rights to Mark Chiusano's new book The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos, which was published on November 28, 2023.

The news comes after Santos was expelled from Congress on 1 Dec. for alleged ethics violations, including donor funds spent on subscription website OnlyFans and Botox treatments. Despite his expulsion, he has denied the charges and says he will fight back.

The film has been described as a forensic and darkly comic look at the unprecedented congressional race on Long Island that resulted in Santos' election to Congress.

Now in development, the film comes from Frank Rich, who executive produced HBO's Emmy-Winning Washington DC satire Veepas well as the network's Emmy-winning drama Succession.

Alongside Rich, Mike Makowsky is also set to executive produce, who is the writer-producer of another HBO Emmy winner, Bad Education. Chiusano is serving as a consulting producer.

Before he was even sworn into Congress in January, Santos attracted widespread attention that has stuck with him throughout his short lived political career.

Fabrications about his background, his denial of being a Brazilian drag queen, and now his $200 cameos are taking US Politics by storm (and surprise).

The 35-year-old is already facing criminal charges, with the DOJ having filed an array of additional counts agains this last month, including wire fraud and identity theft. He has pleaded not guilty.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.