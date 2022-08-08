Former Labour prime minister, Gordon Brown, who was last in charge of the country in 2010, has been praised for sounding more and more like a PM after he raised concerns about the cost of living crisis in UK.
The 71-year-old was on the media rounds on Monday morning and stressed how important it is that the government stages an intervention to stop the fuel crisis from getting out of hand in the next few months.
Interest rates and electricity bills are expected to skyrocket as October approaches and Brown feels that the government needs to act now before it is too late.
Speaking to Sky News he said: "This is the time to take action and that's why I'm saying that government ministers should be meeting with leadership candidates so that they can agree a package that can be implemented immediately.
"If not, Parliament should be recalled to look at what is a national emergency. And at the same time, of course, the special committee should be meeting to look at all these plans."
"We've only got 7 weeks to go until October 1st & people will go hungry & cold in October... so action should not wait for another month or two.... it should be taken now."
He also told Good Morning Britain, "There has got to be someone in charge, & it's not just they're asleep at the wheel, there's no one at the wheel at the moment... there's a vacuum at the centre of government & it's got to be filled immediately if we're going to protect people by October."
Brown has been widely praised for his comments on the important matter with some saying that he's acting more like a person of authority than the current lot who are in charge.
\u201cCalling HM \ud83e\udec5\u2026. Can Gordon Brown be PM please while Johnson is on his taxpayer funded honeymoon, Zahawi on holiday, and Truss and Sunak have their never ending bollocks-talking sessions with golf club bores?\u201d— ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@ALASTAIR CAMPBELL) 1659887126
\u201cGordon Brown ceased to be PM in 2010. Today he is one of the few people who is speaking and analysing in a way a PM should. He is serious and focused on the major issues facing ordinary people. Truss and Sunak in a parallel universe. Johnson and Chancellor, God knows. Disgraceful\u201d— Philip O'Connor (@Philip O'Connor) 1659907469
\u201cNone political party broadcast but @GordonBrown is looking and sounding remarkably like the kind of politician that should be running the country right now.\u201d— Feargal Sharkey (@Feargal Sharkey) 1659940877
\u201cBring back Gordon Brown. \n\nAnd put him in charge of the COBRA emergency committee to tackle the cost of living crisis.\u201d— Emma Kennedy\ud83d\udc99 (@Emma Kennedy\ud83d\udc99) 1659941876
\u201cIs it me or does Gordon Brown now look like an intellectual power house compared to the current crop of ministers?\u201d— Sir Tez #FBPE #GTTO\ud83d\udc99 (@Sir Tez #FBPE #GTTO\ud83d\udc99) 1659859472
\u201cBrown fizzes with more ideas and energy than any other British politician on how to dampen soaring fuel bills and cool the cost of living crisis.\n\nIncluding in his own party.\n https://t.co/2QrhDhcTgQ\u201d— Kevin Maguire (@Kevin Maguire) 1659939670
\u201cGordon Brown has more commitment to the job he lost in 2010 than the current waste of DNA who's now supposed to be in charge.\u201d— Peter Smith (@Peter Smith) 1659814537
Bills in the average household is expected to hit £3,358 in October, which is an increase from £1,971 since April. Both Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, either of whom will be prime minister in a month's time are expected to be announcing plans on how they intend to help families deal with the crisis.
