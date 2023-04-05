Home Office delete badly worded 'greatest injustice' tweet about Suella Braverman

The Home Office has deleted a tweet implying their boss, home secretary Suella Braverman, is "one of the greatest injustices in modern Britain".

The tweet, which people took screenshots of made it seem like they wanted to "put an end" to her. It read:

"It is time to put an end to one of the greatest injustices in modern Britain.

"The Home Secretary, @SuellaBraverman."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

While it is likely an accident and perhaps was a quote from Braverman about something else, it doesn't look good and people found it pretty funny.

And it is reminiscent of the time a civil service account broke rank and called the government "truth twisters" in 2020.

That deleted tweet, replicated below, was posted shortly after a press conference in which then prime minister Boris Johnson had dismissed criticism of his thn adviser Dominic Cummings’ decision to drive more than 260 miles to his parents’ estate in Durham with his wife and young son after his wife became ill, saying Cummings had been trying to keep his family safe.

This was during the global pandemic and lockdown.

But we mustn't speculate.indy100 has contacted the Home Office to comment on this story.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.