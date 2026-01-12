The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has long sparked controversy over its use of social media – from “dystopian” videos of raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, to a “disgusting” AI video at Christmas depicting Santa serving as an ICE agent – and one of its most recent tweets has also provoked a reaction from X/Twitter users.

On Saturday, DHS tweeted the “reminder” that “if you lay a finger on a federal officer or agent, you will face the full extent of the law”.

However, the post was soon met with responses pointing out the infamous January 6 attack on the Capitol, which saw many people lay more than a finger on federal officers:

“Really? Trump pardoned all of these criminals. We see you,” tweeted Democrat candidate Fred Wellman:

“…Except on January 6th,” replied news anchor Jim Lokay:

Journalist Mehdi Hasan simply responded with a GIF of Trump supporters clashing with Capitol police:

Democrat commentator Harry Sisson wrote: “Unless you’re breaking into the Capitol building and beating police officers. In that case, Trump will pardon you and call you a patriot”:

The DHS’ tweet came amid ongoing condemnation of the shooting of poet and mother-of-three Renee Nicole Good in Minnesota on Wednesday by ICE agent Jonathan Ross, who killed the 37-year-old by firing three shots at her as she tried to drive away from the scene in her car.

DHS claimed in a statement later the same day that Good “weaponised her vehicle” and attempted to “run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them” and an “act of domestic terrorism”.

It continued: “An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots.

“He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers.

“The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased. The ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries.”

Vice president JD Vance said in his comments on the incident that Good was a “deranged leftist” who tried to run an ICE agent over, while president Donald Trump took to Truth Social to brand her a “professional agitator” who “violently, wilfully, and viciously ran over” the ICE agent who “shot her in self-defence”.

“It is hard to believe he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital,” he added.

Minnesota governor Tim Walz, meanwhile, clapped back at the DHS’ statement and said: “Don’t believe this propaganda machine. The state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice.”

And the mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, told ICE agents to “get the f*** out of our city”.

Many contest the Trump administration’s perspective on the incident, which has since sparked protests against the government agency.

A video, apparently from the perspective of the ICE agent, shows a woman – believed to be Good - in a maroon SUV smiling and telling the person filming that she is “not mad”.

