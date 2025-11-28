The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has posted a number of bizarre things to its X/Twitter account in recent months – from a “disgusting” meme about alligator Alcatraz in May, to a “dystopian” promotional video in October and using the word “womp womp” in a tweet about ICE protests earlier this month.

Now, as the US marked Thanksgiving on Thursday, the DHS shared a news report from Axios, with the headline “Republicans seek severe immigration crackdown over D.C. shooting: ‘Deport them all now”, and added: “This Thanksgiving, there is no room at the table for invaders”.

Except, per Britannica, Thanksgiving “may have been modelled” on events from 1621, when a feast was had between English colonists and the Wampanoag people, a Native American tribe.

And therefore, other X/Twitter users soon wondered if the government department actually knows the context behind the public holiday:

“It looks like the citizens of that country embraced and fed the invaders,” another commented, sharing a picture depicting the 1621 feast:

A third tweeted: “There’s a real chance they just don’t know the history of Thanksgiving, that’s probably the most generous reading of this tweet”:

And progressive commentator Alex Cole said the DHS’ use of “invaders” during a holiday such as Thanksgiving “is exactly the kind of upside-down morality MAGA is famous for”:

One even made the plea: “Just relax for one day”:

On the same evening as the DHS’ tweet, US president Donald Trump announced that one of the two soldiers wounded in a gun attack on a Metro station in Washington D.C. on Wednesday – Sarah Beckstrom – had died of her injuries.

The Republican said that Andrew Wolfe, the other Guard, is still “fighting for his life”.

Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, who entered the US in September 2021, will now face a first-degree murder charge following Beckstrom’s death.

