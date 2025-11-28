Mr. Fantasy's 'tomfoolery' during Macy’s Thanksgiving parade performance goes viral

Mr. Fantasy stole the show at the 99th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade yesterday (at least for the chronically online viewers), with TikTok sensation's antics during his performance going viral.

The eccentric singer with his signature black bob, gap teeth, vibrant style and distinct British accent, now has over 1 million followers on TikTok since joining the platform in August.

And he's keeping the music coming with the releases of funky pop songs such as "Mr. Fantasy,” followed by the tune “Wayuwanna" and his new song “Catapult,” dropped today (November 28).

But Mr. Fantasy's identity has also been a topic of conversation online, as many are convinced that Mr. Fantasy is the alter ego of Riverdale actor KJ Apa.

(When asked in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mr. Fantasy’s manager, John, requested over email that the “silly actor boy TJ Apple” not be brought up.)

Whether or not you believe it's really him, Mr. Fantasy is continuing to capture everyone's attention - especially his recent Thanksgiving performance.

Clips have been circulating of Mr Fantasy singing his self-titled song on top of a pirate-themed float, and true to his chaotic energy, he could be seen at one point climbing up the pirate ship.

"They let KJ Apa bring his tomfoolery to the parade," one TikTok user wrote, sharing a snippet of his performance, which has 775,000 views.

@hannahh927 the way my jaw hit the floor @iamtherealmrfantasy #mrfantasy #kjapa #macysthanksgivingdayparade #fyp









Another person declared, "BEST MOMENT OF THE MACY'S THANKSGIVING PARADE," as she and her father were cracking up at his performance, and this has 2.1 million views.









@lexnate pls this was so funny we love him 😭😂 #macys #mrfantasy #thanksgiving #fyp @iamtherealmrfantasy









"Bless those who have no Mr. Fantasy context today," a third user added, in a video showing her parents looking confused at what they were watching on TV, and this clip has 579,000 views.





@itsaud my parents watching this performance like 🧍🏼‍♀️@iamtherealmrfantasy #mrfantasy #macysthanksgivingdayparade #thanksgiving #funny #fyp





Elsewhere from Indy100, All the signs that TikTok’s Mr Fantasy is really KJ Apa in disguise, and Riverdale fans stunned as KJ Apa seemingly releases song under viral 'Mr. Fantasy' TikTok alter ego.

