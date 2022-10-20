It was another night of utter chaos in Westminister as Liz Truss's premiership came under more severe scrutiny following a series of shambolic incidents.

If her performance at PMQs on Wednesday wasn't bad enough, her reign was put under more pressure when Suella Braverman 'departed' as home secretary after the ex-minister admitted to sending government documents from a personal email account.

That was just the beginning of the turmoil as a vote on fracking, which the government still managed to win despite 40 Tory MPs either not voting or choosing to go against the party. There were reports of 'manhandling' and 'shouting' in what was supposed to be a vote of confidence in the government.

There were then reports of the chief whip and deputy chief whip resigning before they were said to have unresigned. There are now more calls for Truss to resign as prime minister following the anarchy that has embroiled Westminister in recent weeks.

In all honesty, it's getting quite hard to sum up just what is going on in UK politics these days but luckily for us, there are great people like Tom Bradby at ITV News whose intro to last night's News at Ten really did capture the mood quite perfectly.

Speaking to the camera the news anchor said: "It has been a night of astonishing scenes at Westminister with reports or jostling, manhandling, bullying and shouting outside the parliamentary lobbies in a supposed vote of confidence in the government. The deputy chief whip was reportedly to have the scene saying 'I'm absolutely effing furious, I just don't effiing care anymore' before he resigned along with the chief whip but we've just been told that they have now official unresigned the home secretary has now definitely gone. In short it is total, absolute, abject chaos."

Bradby's remarkable opening to the show has since gone viral on Twitter where it has been viewed more than 2.5 million times and people were full of praise for the presenter.

















If that wasn't enough, his other recap of the chaos was equally as good and he also appeared to hint at the viral TikTok meme that he created.





It remains to be seen what will happen next with Liz Truss but you've gotta admit - it's making great television.

