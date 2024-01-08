Ivanka Trump roasted for calling Jared Kushner a 'determined optimist'

Ivanka Trump has been criticised for calling her husband Jared Kushner a “determined optimist” in a social media post.

The daughter of the controversial former US president Donald Trump gushed about her husband’s ambitious attitude after a podcast appearance in which he spoke about achieving success.

In the post, she shared a segment of the Lex Fridman Podcast in which Kushner said: “I just think it’s just something where, if you want to accomplish something, you know, a lot of people, I hear they complain about what other people do or why it’s hard, or why it’s impossible.

“And again, I say this as somebody who has been so blessed with so many things in life, but when I’ve had challenges or things I’ve wanted to achieve, I just focus and say, ‘What can I do?’

“I’ll read everything I can get my hands on. If I fail at one thing, if the door closes, I’ll try the window. If the window closes, I’ll try the chimney. If the chimney closes, I’ll try to dig a tunnel. It’s just, if you want to accomplish something, you just have to go at it.”

Trump claimed she had received “a remarkable number of gracious compliments” about Kushner’s appearance on the podcast and added that the clip was an example that he is a “determined optimist who firmly believes that there's always a solution if you're willing to try enough paths”.

Despite removing comments on the post, people on X/Twitter had their say in the quote tweets, pointing out that Kushner was born into significant wealth and has resources that other people simply don’t.

One person pointed out: “Her husband, Jared, who was born into a family worth billions, explains to us how his tenacity led to his success. I learned that if I never give up on my dreams and work really hard, I can also be born into a wealthy family.”

“Of course you’ve both worked your fingers to the bone dragging yourselves up from poverty to achieve greatness…. Said no one, ever. Talk about cognitive dissonance,” another said.

Another argued: “Most trust fund babies are optimistic. It’s built into the free money.”

Someone else pointed out: “Totally gross. Also note that Ivanka knows how gross this is because she's disabled comments. What a warrior.”

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.