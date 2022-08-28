Jacob Rees-Mogg, the minister for Brexit opportunities and government efficiency, isn’t exactly winning his fight against civil servants working from home – he’s now selling off government offices because employees are refusing to come in.

It comes after Mr Rees-Mogg attracted criticism earlier this year for leaving “passive-aggressive” notes on the desks of civil servants who don’t go into the office.

“Sorry you were out when I visited. I look forward to seeing you in the office very soon,” the message read.

Well, it seems the subtle shaming approach didn’t exactly work for the North East Somerset MP, as the Telegraph reports he’s going to sell off £1.5 billion of property in the next three years because offices in central London have been “under-utilised” over the last year.

Mr Rees-Mogg told the outlet: “Why should the taxpayer be made to fork out for half-empty buildings?

“We are cutting the cost of the public estate so that we can return money to the taxpayer. All spending on government property needs to be justified.”

We agree entirely, Mr Rees-Mogg – shame Boris Johnson couldn’t really justify spending £28,000 in taxpayer’s money on the “painting and sanding of floorboards” in his Downing Street flat before paying the excess costs himself.

Awkward.

The selling off of the buildings will form part of a Government Property Strategy, which looks to make £2 billion in savings and will be published next week.

After the news was shared online, Twitter users couldn’t help but ridicule Mr Rees-Mogg’s failed post-it strategy:

This isn’t the only issue which has seen the cabinet office minister make headlines in recent days, as the individual responsible for government efficiency spent £1,300 travelling to Wales by car when he could have bought a train ticket for £98.

Never has our government looked more efficient…

