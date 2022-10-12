Another day, another contentious media round conducted by a Government minister.
After Tuesday’s “I’m not aware” car-crash tour by Deputy PM Therese Coffey, today it fell to Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg to offer the most verbose and impenetrable answers possible.
But it wasn’t simply the MP’s overly technical and obscure responses that enraged listeners this morning, many found his approach to BBC Radio 4’s Mishal Husain condescending and even threatening.
After repeatedly “mansplaining” and “patronising” the Today presenter, he then accused her of “jumping to conclusions” and failing to “[meet] the BBC requirement for impartiality.”
The offending allegation came when Husain asked whether the Government might bring forward its next fiscal statement to address the economic crisis sparked by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s so-called mini-budget.
“Hold on, you suggest something is causal, which is a speculation,” the Business Secretary responded, suggesting that the current instability in pension funds was “not necessarily” to do with Kwarteng’s uncosted financial plans.
“It could just as easily be the fact that, the day before, the Bank of England did not raise interest rates as much as the Federal Reserve did,” he continued.
“And I think jumping to conclusions about causality is not meeting the BBC’s requirement for impartiality. It is a commentary rather than a factual question.”
\u201cWhy have government interventions resulted in such a shock to investor confidence? @MishalHusain asks Jacob Rees-Mogg.\n\n"It's primarily caused by interest rate differentials rather than the fiscal announcement" the Business Secretary replies.\n\nhttps://t.co/rwSjRKzdB1 | #R4Today\u201d— BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBC Radio 4 Today) 1665564112
Earlier during the tense interview, Rees-Mogg repeatedly insisted that the Government’s newly announced windfall tax on low-carbon energy firms was not, in fact, a windfall tax and that he didn’t understand why anyone would view it as such.
Asked by Husain: “Can you see why this new policy that you’re introducing will be seen as an effective windfall tax?” he replied: “No I can’t,” followed by a pregnant pause.
“It identifies windfalls and dips into them,” the interviewer explained.
“No it doesn’t,” he hit back, adding: “That’s simply mischaracterising what’s being done and misunderstands how the markets work.” He then criticised analysis from the BBC’s Business Editor Simon Jack, saying it “was a very inaccurate way of looking at the situation,” before launching into a lengthy and heavily technical explanation of what has happened in the renewable markets over recent years.
To be clear, ministers have so far kept their lips pretty well-sealed over the new energy plans, but it is expected that renewable generators and nuclear power plants will have their revenues capped to ensure they are not benefitting from record-high energy prices.
However, the Government has said that it would try to break the link between high gas prices and the amount made by electricity producers.
Look at the headlines this morning, and you’ll struggle to avoid the words “windfall” and “tax”.
Later during the terse discussion, Rees-Mogg explained to Husain that the Government “doesn’t have to give votes” to MPs when she suggested that they didn’t have a say on its fracking plans.
“There are any number of mechanisms that MPs can use to have a say on things,” he told the highly-experienced journalist. “The Government doesn’t have to give votes. There are backbench business debates, there are opposition day debates, there are amendments.”
“Just read Erskin May and you’ll find out how people can raise this in the House of Commons,” he added, referring to the guide to parliamentary practice, in what many viewed as an insufferably patronising retort.
Rees-Mogg is no stranger to pushing people’s buttons, but his performance drew ire from the Twittersphere.
Here’s what commentators had to say about the high-profile Tory’s display:
\u201cJacob Rees-Mogg accuses the BBC of breaching impartiality guidelines by suggesting the current crisis on UK financial markets has anything to do with the Government.\u201d— Adam Bienkov (@Adam Bienkov) 1665559625
\u201cA text-book piece of interviewing by @MishalHusain on @BBCr4today is met by slippery Jacob Rees-Mogg who eventually accuses her of breaching BBC impartiality. For suggesting chaos in the bond markets is linked to the mini-budget\u201d— alan rusbridger (@alan rusbridger) 1665560172
\u201cExtraordinary interview with Jacob Rees-Mogg on @BBCr4today. Utterly complacent, utter dismissive, totally out of touch.\u201d— Sarah Jones MP (@Sarah Jones MP) 1665559505
\u201cListening earlier to Jacob Rees Mogg being interviewed by Mishal Hussein on @BBCr4today alternately patronising her (over a Commons debate on fracking) and mildly bullying her on impartiality, I wondered who he was trying to convince as opposed to further alienate.\u201d— David Aaronovitch (@David Aaronovitch) 1665561320
\u201cJacob Rees-Mogg says a windfall tax is not a windfall tax. The problem is such ludicrous evasion simply further erodes confidence in a government that looks like it is totally clueless\u2014because it is.\u201d— Ed Miliband (@Ed Miliband) 1665561446
\u201cI really want to see Jacob Rees-Mogg\u2019s \u201clines to take\u201d briefing note from his Department that he is using for this @BBCr4today interview. I bet it begins: \u201cWhen asked \u201cIs this a windfall tax?\u201d, make sure your answer is at all costs totally impenetrable\u201d.\u201d— Stewart Wood (@Stewart Wood) 1665559127
\u201cJacob Rees Mogg\u2019s condescending delivery of everything he says truly is nauseating. He is an appalling piece of work. Those voters in North East Somerset must take a long, hard look at themselves. #r4today\u201d— Paul Snowdon (@Paul Snowdon) 1665559249
\u201cThere's no situation or policy that Jacob Rees-Mogg can't make worse by defending it in public\u201d— Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam Sanghera) 1665559337
\u201cRees Mogg's has carefully cultivated a persona of lovable eccentricity. It's a fa\u00e7ade. If there were any confusion about this, the nasty embittered mansplaining on display during his interview with Mishal Husain this morning proved it beyond doubt.\u201d— Chris Milsom (@Chris Milsom) 1665564115
The question now begs to be asked, what will the Government have in store for us tomorrow morning...
