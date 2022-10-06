A new Tory slogan has just dropped and it is leaving us gritting our teeth.

It has been a difficult few days for the Tories thanks to a conference which saw chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng u-turn on a major tax policy, deputy PM and health secretary Therese Coffey appear to dish people out a sleeping tablet prescription by delivering a very dull speech, Liz Truss get heckled by Greenpeace and that just scrapes the surface of what went wrong.

But they need not worry. Party chairman Jake Berry told LBC's Nick Ferrari that "when the going gets tough, the Truss gets going" so that is absolutely perfect.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He added: "In an absolutely brilliant speech I think she's set out a plan that colleagues across the Conservative party... can get behind".

People thought it was ridiculous:

And Ferrari replied: "You're absolutely right.

"Many of your colleagues would love to see her get going out of the door of Number 10" adding that not everyone thinks she's "competent".

Berry defended Truss once again and said she had done a lot to support people facing high energy bills.

We're cringing.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.