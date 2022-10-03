The government is patting itself on the back for reversing an unpopular planned tax cut but not everyone is dishing out congratulations.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng told the BBC the proposals to scrap the 45p rate, paid by people earning over £150,000 a year, had become a "massive distraction on what was a strong package".

"We just talked to people, we listened to people, I get it," he added.

Since being floated a mere 10 days ago, the plan had been criticised from the markets, opposition parties and a growing number of Tory MPs meaning it looked like prime minister Liz Truss wouldn't have sufficient support to get the policy through the commons.

Even senior Tory Michael Gove had hinted his disapproval but Truss defended it, saying it would lead to growth in the economy, as recently as Sunday.

But since claiming "we listened to people" by scrapping the plans, Kwarteng has been hit with criticism from people rather more cynical about politics who suggested the policy was only changed due to its unpopularity and evidenced the government's terrible judgement.

Truss and Kwarteng have been at the helm of the country for only a few weeks and they are already navigating very choppy waters.

Can things get any better?

