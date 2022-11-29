A Labour MP left his colleagues giggling after he used Matt Hancock's stint onI'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! to mock Tory MPs who are leaving parliament at the next general election.

The Spectator counts 12 Tory MPs who have had enough of life as an MP and have said they won't stand again including Will Wragg and Chloe Smith. There are also 12 Labour MPs leaving, but they are all closer to retirement age so it makes more sense, and pundits have speculated the younger Tories who are saying they've had enough are doing so because they might not retain their seats, if recent polls are anything to go by.

It was on this that Labour MP James Murray decided to stick the boot in to the Tories, and he used the former health secretary's controversial appearance on the reality show to do so, turning its name on its head.

He said: "All we have to show from those three former Conservative Prime Ministers in the last 12 years is chronic economic stagnation.

"This autumn, the Conservatives tried desperately to make their economic strategy work, but their decisions crashed the economy, imposed a Tory mortgage premium, put pensions in peril and trashed our reputation around the world.

"Now they are trying again. We face tax hikes on working people, the biggest drop in living standards on record and growth still languishing at the bottom of the league. It seems that Conservative MPs are beginning to realise they have come to the end of the road and their time is up.

"In a timely echo of the popular TV show, hon. Members from Bishop Auckland to South West Devon are declaring: 'I’m a Tory, get me out of here.' It seems the Conservative party is finally beginning to realise what the rest of us already know: the Tories are out of time and out of ideas, and Britain would be better off if they were out of office."

Conservative MPs have been given a deadline of 5 December to decide whether they plan to stand down at the next election.

It will be at that point when we know how many have really had enough of politics.

