An MP has been flooded with support after revealing they are trans.

In a statement posted after attending a dinner for Conservative MPs, Jamie Wallis who was elected to parliament in 2019 shared their gender dysphoria diagnosis and also said they had been blackmailed and sexually assaulted in the last two years.

They said there is "a lot that goes on in MP's lives" and whips "play an important wellbeing role" to support MPs "who are having a tough time".

"I’m trans. Or to be more accurate, I want to be. I’ve been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and I’ve felt this way since I was a very young child. I had no intention of ever sharing this with you. I always imagined I would leave politics well before I ever said this out loud."

Wallis - who has not yet specified their pronouns added they were blackmailed in April 2020 by someone who outed them to their father" and sent photographs to other family members."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"He wanted £50,000 to keep quiet," they wrote. "The police were so supportive, so understanding and on this occasion the system worked. He pled guilty and was sentenced to 2 years and 9 months in prison."

Then in September 2021, Wallis said they "hooked up" with someone they met online and were assaulted.

"When I chose to say ‘no’ on the basis that he wouldn’t wear a condom he chose to rape me. I have not been myself since this incident and I don’t think I will ever recover. It is not something you ever forget, and it is not something you ever move on from."



"Since then things have really taken a tumble," the continued. They said "I am not OK and revealed they have PTSD.

"I have never lived my truth and I’m not sure how. Perhaps it starts with telling everyone."

Wallis received widespread praise from people from across the political spectrum after posting the statement on Twitter:





Boris Johnson said:

indy100 has contacted Wallis to comment on this story and confirm their preferred pronouns.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.