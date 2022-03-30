An MP has been flooded with support after revealing they are trans.
In a statement posted after attending a dinner for Conservative MPs, Jamie Wallis who was elected to parliament in 2019 shared their gender dysphoria diagnosis and also said they had been blackmailed and sexually assaulted in the last two years.
They said there is "a lot that goes on in MP's lives" and whips "play an important wellbeing role" to support MPs "who are having a tough time".
"I’m trans. Or to be more accurate, I want to be. I’ve been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and I’ve felt this way since I was a very young child. I had no intention of ever sharing this with you. I always imagined I would leave politics well before I ever said this out loud."
Wallis - who has not yet specified their pronouns added they were blackmailed in April 2020 by someone who outed them to their father" and sent photographs to other family members."
"He wanted £50,000 to keep quiet," they wrote. "The police were so supportive, so understanding and on this occasion the system worked. He pled guilty and was sentenced to 2 years and 9 months in prison."
Then in September 2021, Wallis said they "hooked up" with someone they met online and were assaulted.
"When I chose to say ‘no’ on the basis that he wouldn’t wear a condom he chose to rape me. I have not been myself since this incident and I don’t think I will ever recover. It is not something you ever forget, and it is not something you ever move on from."
"Since then things have really taken a tumble," the continued. They said "I am not OK and revealed they have PTSD.
"I have never lived my truth and I’m not sure how. Perhaps it starts with telling everyone."
Wallis received widespread praise from people from across the political spectrum after posting the statement on Twitter:
I hope your courage is met with the kindness, support and understanding it deserves.— Sarah Owen MP (@Sarah Owen MP) 1648628169
Sending loads of support, Jamie. I hope you\u2019ll be overwhelmed by love for taking the plunge and revealing your truth.— Layla Moran \ud83d\udd36 (@Layla Moran \ud83d\udd36) 1648626560
A brave step to take but a major one that will help you, and give confidence to many others too. Wishing you love and strength on your journey ahead— Ruth Cadbury MP \ud83d\udc99\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Ruth Cadbury MP \ud83d\udc99\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1648628709
This is very brave @JamieWallisMP Look after yourself and take the time you need to recover— Angela Eagle DBE (@Angela Eagle DBE) 1648625854
Incredibly brave and honest, Jamie. Your courage will help so many and I hope will show how much support there is. Solidarity and strength to you.— Chris Elmore MP (@Chris Elmore MP) 1648627276
This is an incredibly brave statement. I sincerely hope it is met with love and empathy in the media and Westminster.\n\n@JamieWallisMP, I\u2019m so sorry that you\u2019ve been through this. You can count on support across political divides as you live your true life and recover from PTSD.https://twitter.com/jamiewallismp/status/1508984487102844931\u00a0\u2026— Nadia Whittome MP (@Nadia Whittome MP) 1648630134
Sending you love and solidarity from the other side of the Commons. This is hugely courageous of you to share.— Wes Streeting MP (@Wes Streeting MP) 1648627129
Well done Jamie. It really does get better when you make this first step. It is incredibly brave to speak so honestly and authentically. Sending best wishes and support.— Luke Pollard MP (@Luke Pollard MP) 1648628177
Boris Johnson said:
Sharing this very intimate story would have taken an immense amount of courage. Thank you @JamieWallisMP for your bravery, which will undoubtedly support others.\n\nThe Conservative Party I lead will always give you, and everyone else, the love and support you need to be yourself.https://twitter.com/JamieWallisMP/status/1508984487102844931\u00a0\u2026— Boris Johnson (@Boris Johnson) 1648630641
indy100 has contacted Wallis to comment on this story and confirm their preferred pronouns.
