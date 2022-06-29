Outspoken activist and actress Jane Fonda has taken to Twitter to share her thoughts on the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. WadeRoe v. Wade - suggesting that the government would restrict people with vaginas less if they were considered guns.

"If a corporation can be defined as a person, why not redefine vaginas as AK47s. That way they’d be free of governmental restrictions by those who care about ‘the sanctity of life’," Fonda tweeted on Tuesday.

Last week, the Supreme Court dealt out a series of rulings one of which declared a New York law prohibiting carrying a gun without proper reason unconstitutional.

In turn, the law expanded gun rights which many people criticized following the announcement Roe v. Wade had been overturned.

Fonda's tweet follows suit from many people, and celebrities, who expressed similar sentiments.

Statements like "Guns have more rights" began trending on Twitter following the announcement from the Supreme Court

"Not they overturned Roe V. Wade and loosened gun control in the same week. We’re in hell," one Twitter user wrote.

"If it was about 'protecting babies' we would have gun safety, universal pre-k and childcare, and universal health care by now. If it was about "protecting personal freedoms," we would have codified Roe v. Wade into federal law by now," Ro Khanna tweeted.

As a longtime feminist activist, Fonda, 84, has stood up for women's rights throughout her life.



In 2000, Fonda established the Jane Fonda Center for Adolescent Reproductive Health at Emory University to "disseminate information and strategies for risk reduction and healthy transitions to adulthood."

She has also backed feminist political figures running for office in countries like Mexico, the US, and Sweden.

