Argentinian president Javier Milei filmed dancing at Mar-a-Lago at a really bad time

If you thought US president Donald Trump’s dancing was bad, then wait until you see Argentinian president Javier Milei doing his take on the Republican’s infamous dance moves at a CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) gala at Mar-a-Lago on Friday.

The scenes haven’t gone down well on Twitter/X, though, given the Trump administration’s $20 billion bailout for the country in September, and its decision to stop funding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (or SNAP, for short) at the start of November.

The Trump administration then looked to double the funding through sovereign funds and the private sector, according to the Associated Press.

“Meanwhile, Trump won’t renew subsidies for American healthcare,” noted PatriotTakes on Twitter/X, sharing a clip of Milei dancing:

Political commentator Hoodlum responded by tweeting: “For only $40 billion, you can have this clown, Javier Milei, dance at your private club while laughing at the rest of America’:

“All this while Donald Trump takes away your healthcare,” wrote another:

Media organisation MeidasTouch commented: “They’re laughing in your face as they steal your money and make you suffer”:

And podcaster Brian Taylor Cohen simply wrote “cc American farmers”, referencing their continued issues around beef prices:

Last month, Treasury secretary Scott Bessent insisted that the decision was in line with Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda, because they are “supporting a US ally”.

“We think it is much better to use American economic power up front and lead the way because we’ve got many other governments in Latin America … who all want to follow, so I would rather extend a swap line than be shooting at the boats carrying drugs like we’re having to coming out of Venezuela,” he added.

