Epstein survivor and Trump supporter redacts her support and calls for impeachment

A survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse who once voted for Donald Trump has publicly withdrawn her support for the president and called for his impeachment over how his administration has handled the release of Epstein-related files.

Haley Robson told CNN she feels “disgusted” by the slow, heavily redacted rollout of documents from the Department of Justice, despite the Epstein Files Transparency Act requiring full disclosure.

Robson said she has retracted any endorsement of Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi and adviser Kash Patel, and believes both Bondi and Patel should resign.

She added she would “love to see No. 47 get impeached” if accountability isn’t forthcoming.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.