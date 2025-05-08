Social media users think JD Vance is 'cursed' after latest appearance

People think the US vice-president JD Vance might be “cursed” after his latest appearance that ended in disaster.

While Donald Trump’s presidency has been littered with serious controversies, such as the deportation of an innocent US citizen and the stock markets being sent plummeting due to Trump's tariffs , there are some instances where people have been able to see the funny side.

On social media, some people have pointed out that, wherever Vance goes, unfortunate events seem to follow. For example, when a college football team came to the White House, Vance broke the trophy when he held it. And, the day after Vance met Pope Francis, he died.

“JD Vance broke the National Championship trophy, then visited the Pope who died the next day, then visited India and a terrorist attack happened and war broke out, then endorsed his brother for mayor who lost 83-11%.

“What’s next on the agenda?” a post on X/Twitter read.

It had people making hilarious requests in the hopes that the same pattern might follow.

“Tell that man to visit the student loan IT and security department,” someone wrote.

Another asked: “Can he come visit my job.”

Someone else wrote: “Lord, let him tweet about the Bengals this NFL season.”

Elsewhere, someone dubbed it “The JD curse”.

One person said: “He’s the Final Destination of political figures…”

