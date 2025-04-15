JD Vance broke a college football trophy on live TV the moment he touched it

US vice president JD Vance managed to fumble a trophy won by a visiting American football team in half the moment he laid his hands on it.

Ohio State University’s football team were the proud winners of the College Football Playoff National Championship and it was during a visit to the White House to celebrate their success that the mishap occurred.

After a speech from US president Donald Trump, Vance and the team’s coach Ryan Day on the South Lawn of the White House, Vance tried to lift the trophy.

Vance grabbed the base of the trophy, which then separated from its golden top, which was grabbed by player TreVeyon Henderson who stood behind him. It left Vance fumbling with the base before it fell on the ground and he had to retrieve it on live TV.

Vance posted about the incident on social media, joking: “I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it.”

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for social media users to compare it to recent events in politics, such as Trump’s disastrous tariffs .

Someone commented: “Perfect metaphor for Trump's economy.”

“Sums up your attitude toward democracy as well,” another wrote.

One person simply said: “Everything he touches …”

Between Vance, the football players and the coach, the trophy was able to be reassembled and he held aloft the 24-karat gold, bronze and stainless steel American football-shaped trophy.

