JD Vance is being roasted for asking about Swiss cheese at a Philadelphia cheesesteak spot echoing a historic political scandal.

Since being named as Donald Trump’s running partner, Vance has been attracting scrutiny wherever he goes, with everything from his awkward TikTok videos to his “weird” persona being remarked upon.

Now, the Ohio senator has ruffled feathers after daring to mention Swiss cheese when ordering a Philly cheesesteak sandwich in the state – a huge no-no among locals.

Vance was ordering from the well-known cheesesteak shop Pat’s when he asked staff there why the European cheese wasn’t on the menu.

Pat’s claims to be the original creator of the Philly cheesesteak – they offer Whiz (a type of processed cheese), Provolone or American.

“He asked why we don’t have Swiss cheese,” Pat’s manager, Sammy Garcia, told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “We thought that was funny.”

The incident harks back to 2004 when then-Senator John Kerry caused a political stir after asking for Swiss cheese on his cheesteak.





While Vance wasn’t asking for Swiss cheese on his sandwich, simply the mention of it was enough for some Philadelphians to roast him.

“Trump just lost Pennsylvania,” the X/Twitter account for the group “Republicans against Trump” joked.

Another said: “JD Vance went to Pats in Philly and asked why don’t they have Swiss cheese? The guy is incapable of even pretending to be normal.”

Someone else joked: “The reason Pat’s don’t serve Swiss Cheese is the same reason Americans won’t buy into Vance’s Policies: too many holes in it.”

