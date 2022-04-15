White House press secretary Jen Psaki seems to think Fox News’ Peter Doocy sounds like a “stupid son of a b****”.

She made fresh comments to the hosts of the Pod Save America podcast, who asked whether the high-profile correspondent is “a stupid son of a b****, or does he just play one on TV?”

It was an apparent reference to when President Joe Biden infamously called Doocy a “stupid son of a b****” in January after he asked about inflation problems in the US.

Psaki responded to the hosts: “He works for a network that provides people with questions that, nothing personal to any individual, including Peter Doocy, but might make anyone sound like a stupid son of a b****.”

Mr Biden turned down the heat after his roast of Doocy was picked up on a hot mic, saying “it’s nothing personal, pal” in a follow-up phonecall.

Doocy later told Fox News colleague Sean Hannity the president sought to "clear the air" and said it was "a nice call."

He added: “We went back and forth and we were talking about moving forward, and I made sure to tell him that I'm always going to try to ask something different than what everybody else is asking. And he said, 'You've got to,' and that's a quote from the President, so I'll keep doing it.”

On the podcast, Psaki also talked about her future as press secretary. She said she could quit the White House as early as May to take a new gig at MSNBC.

“I will not be there forever … I don’t know the date or anything like that, but at some point, I’ll be watching from somewhere else," she said.

There's never really a dull moment with Ms Psaki - she recently made headlines on Indy100 by laughing at the claim Boris Johnson had been ambushed by cake, and also had to fend off an angry bug during one press briefing.