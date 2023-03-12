Jeremy Hunt told he is running the economy like 'Jeremy from accounts'

Jeremy Hunt was savaged with the label "Jeremy from accounts" during an interview with Sophy Ridge today.

Ridge questioned the chancellor ahead of the budget next week and quizzed him on the nature of the policies he would announce.

She said he was "radical" when he ran for leadership and in his role as chair of the health select committee.

But now, she said "it feels a bit like you are running the economy as if you're Jeremy from accounts".

In response, Hunt told Ridge to "wait" to see what he says on Wednesday when the budget is unveiled.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He added that "Jeremy the chancellor will be responsible with public finances" and said this is what families want.

"We have a plan to tackle the biggest problems we face as a country, whether it is a lack of investment, whether its businesses not able to recruit, and we have a very exciting plan for the future of our country that will make us one of the most prosperous in the world," he added.

Elsewhere in a BBC interview, Hunt vowed to help reduce the cost of childcare to drive people into work.

He said that ministers "would like to help everyone" - but added: "You can't always do everything at once."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.