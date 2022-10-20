Robert Peston accidentally calls Jeremy Hunt something that rhymes with Hunt

Robert Peston awkwardly called Jeremy Hunt a 'c***' while doing a live report on yesterday's government chaos.

It's by no means the first time it's happened on live TV, but it doesn't get any less funny.

“That means the hole in the public finances is bigger than it would have been, and Jeremy c***’s - Hunt’s - cuts will be more painful,” he said, quickly correcting himself.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy also dropped a live 'C-bomb' yesterday when he called Steve Baker a 'c***' not realising it had been caught on a hot mic.

