Jeremy Hunt is very optimistic indeed about the state of our economy.

The chancellor reacted to new figures showing no growth in the UK but he looked on the bright side alright.

To Radio 4, he said: “The economic outlook is looking brighter than expected – GDP grew in three months to February and we are set to avoid recession thanks to the steps we have taken through a massive package of cost of living support for families and radical reforms to boost the jobs market and business investment.”

It comes after the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the UK had no month-on-month growth in its gross domestic product (GDP).

And in the three months to February the UK’s GDP grew by just 0.1 per cent meaning we just dodged a recession.

With that in mind, people didn't have much time for Hunt's spin, especially as most people feel the impact of the cost of living crisis.

But thanks for your kind words, Jezza.

