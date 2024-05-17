You can now buy a candle inspired by the scent of your favourite Presidential ‘candidate’

With the upcoming US presidential election later this year, Hotel Collection has created two candles inspired by the presumptive nominees - President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Although decision day for voters isn't November 5, Americans can predict the outcome by purchasing the candle of the candidate they think is going to win - or perhaps who they are rooting for.

Sales of both the candles will be monitored with an election map on the Hotel Collection site both overall and by state so the brand can predict who will win the popular vote AND the electoral college.





So what do the candles smell like?

If you purchase Biden's candle called: "Finish the Job" you'll be getting a candle that has top notes of white tea, ginger, musk with top notes of white tea, aloe vera, and ginger. The mid notes for the Biden candle include cedarwood, vanilla, and amber, and the base notes include lily, sandalwood, and musk.

Or if Trump's "Make America Great Again!" is more your thing, this candle has woodsy notes of Tuscan leather, cinnamon, and iris, with top notes of leather, cardamom, and lemon along with mid notes of sandalwood, cedarwood, and cinnamon, and base notes of vetiver, amber, musk, and iris.

The Presidential Candles are 14-ounce, single-wick candles that burn for up to 90 hours and are cruelty-free and safe to burn around children and pets.

Each candle is $49.95 and of that, $5 will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project.

You can purchase the Presidential Candles on the Hotel Collection website.

