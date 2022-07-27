President Joe Biden made a subtle dig at Donald Trump for being hospitalized for Covid as he returns to White House duties following his own bout with the virus.

Biden, 79, tested negative for Covid on Wednesday, one week after testing positive for the virus. Holding a meeting in the Rose Garden of the White House, Biden told reporters he's "feeling great".

Having been triple vaccinated and given Paxlovid, the president only experienced mild symptoms and made a quick recovery. He attributed his vaccinations and medical intervention to his swift recovery.

"When my predecessor got Covid, he had to get helicoptered to Walter Reed Medical Center. He was severely ill; thankfully, he recovered," Biden said, making a subtle dig at Trump. "When I got Covid, I worked from upstairs of the White House and the offices upstairs ... for a five-day period."

"The difference is vaccinations, of course. But also new three new tools free to all and widely available. You don't need to be President to get these tools to use for your defense. In fact, the same booster shots, the same at-home test, the same treatment that I got, is available to you," Biden added.

When Trump tested positive for the virus in October 2020, he misled the public to believe he was less ill than he was.

At the time, Covid vaccinations were not widely available. Trump was sent to Walter Reed Medical Center for medical intervention due to a low blood-oxygen level which concerned White House doctors.

Online, people assumed Biden was throwing shade at Trump for needing hospital intervention while he had Covid two years ago.

However, the President may have used the anecdote to just emphasize the importance of vaccinations and medical attention when those at-risk experience Covid.

