On Monday, US President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. And it turns out that to avoid escalating the conflict further, the White House notified the Russians hours before Biden's trip to Europe.



National security adviser Jake Sullivan said: “We did notify the Russians that President Biden will be traveling to Kyiv. We did so some hours before his departure for deconfliction purposes.”

Biden’s surprise visit is a rarity as US Presidents typically do not fly into conflict zones where America or its allies does not own airspace. Because the US and Russia have nuclear missiles, the White House alerted the Russians to avoid any attacks that could trigger an event like World War 3.

Biden met with Zelensky in the capital city of Kyiv as the US President expressed his support for Ukraine in their war with Russia. The visit comes a mere days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“One year later, Kyiv stands,” Biden said. “Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. America — and the world — stands with Ukraine.”

Toward the end of his visit, Biden experienced Ukrainian air raid alarms while conversing with Zelensky at St. Michael’s Cathedral.

Though Biden made it safely to Ukraine, not everyone was pleased with the visit.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took to her Twitter to voice her displeasure with the President, calling for Biden’s impeachment over the visit. Greene, who has made controversial statements about the President before, believes Biden should have visited the Ohio town of East Palestine instead after a train derailment devastated the community.

Green said: “We must impeach this America Last fool before it’s too late.”

Greene continued her Twitter tirade by commenting on Zelensky’s attire, citing his lack of a tie as an insult to Biden.

Greene said: “He gladly takes our money in sweat shirts and t-shirts, but Biden is dressed up. Insulting!

According to the White House, Biden is scheduled to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda on a planned two-day visit starting on Tuesday.

